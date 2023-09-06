The CEO's company was responsible for collecting payroll taxes withheld from its clients’ employees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A payroll services company owner in Lake Oswego has pleaded guilty to neglecting to pay the Internal Revenue Service more than $24 million in taxes, officials reported.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs, Robert Kohnle previously served as the CEO, president and secretary of Real Benefits Group Inc.

The company, doing business as Aliat, was responsible for collecting the payroll taxes withheld from its clients’ employees before disbursing them to the IRS. The professional employer organization also managed health care benefits for other companies.

But instead of giving the funds to the IRS, authorities said Kohnle used the money to cover his company’s expenses and pay creditors — including himself.

From late 2016 to late 2022, the DOJ revealed that the CEO failed to pay the IRS $24,816,602 in funds. This includes federal income, Social Security and Medicare taxes.

Kohnle, who pleaded guilty on Friday, will face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. He could receive additional punishments including supervised release, restitution and fines.

His sentencing is slated for January 8 of next year, when “a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”

The IRS’ Criminal Investigation unit is on the case.