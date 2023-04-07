The student was not injured, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Lake Oswego woman was arrested Friday after allegedly slapping a student while giving a career day presentation at Lakeridge Middle School, according to police.

The Lake Oswego Police Department says during the presentation, 43-year-old Ellen J. Sawo became “upset with some of the students” and started yelling profanities. It allegedly escalated until authorities say she eventually “slapped one of the students in the face.”

Sawo had left before officers arrived, but Lake Oswego police contacted and arrested her on a harassment charge. She’s now lodged at the Clackamas County Jail.

The student was not injured, police say.