Lakeridge HS student wins national computing award

Pauline Petersen received award from National Center for Women in Information Technology

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The National Center for Women in Information Technology has honored a local student with its National Aspirations in Computing Award.

Pauline Petersen, a junior at Lakeridge High School, was selected as a national award recipient by the NCWIT — she is one of 400 — out of more than 4,000 applicants.

Petersen is also a regional winner for Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Award recipients are selected based on demonstrated interest and achievements in computing, leadership skills, academic performance and future college plans in the field, according to a news release.

Petersen teaches coding classes as a founding member of the Portland Girls Who Code Club, is a part of ChickTech, and leads the electrical engineering subteam on FIRST Robotics Team 1425, the release said.

She intends to study engineering in college, focusing on the field of robotics.

Other Lake Oswego NCWIT award winners are Lucia Zhang, regional winner, and Devin Von Arx, regional honorable mention, both from Lake Oswego High School. Honorable mentions were also awarded to Maggie Bao, Grace Chen and Oria Weng of Portland.