Landlord Compensation Fund program opens final round

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The third and final round of Oregon’s Landlord Compensation Fund program is opening Tuesday.

This round will include at least $60 million in assistance, covering up to 80% of rent owed by tenants between April 1, 2020, through the end of June 30, 2021. So far, the Oregon legislature has set aside $150 million to help landlords cover rent shortages.

This round marks the first time that landlords can apply for the funds to cover former renters. The Oregon Housing and Community Services office says to be eligible, the landlord must provide a Declaration of Financial Hardship for Eviction Protection and the current address of their former tenant.

All landlords are encouraged to apply by June 18. Funds will be awarded by the end of the month.

For more information about the program, visit this website.