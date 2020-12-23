Landlords file lawsuit against Oregon, MultCo over eviction bans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Landlords in Oregon have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown, the state of Oregon, Multnomah County and the City of Portland for the newly extended eviction bans as they see non-payment from tenants.

The plaintiffs — Moe Farhoud, his businesses holdings for four Southeast Portland properties and Tyler and Crystal Sherman — filed the lawsuit in federal court on Monday as state lawmakers approved a slew of pandemic-related bills, including rent relief for landlords and an extension on the statewide eviction moratorium through the end of June 2021, during a third special session of the year.

Farhoud owns about 1,200 apartment units, while the Shermans have 22 units. Farhoud, who also owns “controlling interests in 44 distinct legal entities,” claims to be owed more than $1 million in back rent from March 2020 onwards, according to the lawsuit, while the Shermans are owed more than $8,000.

The filing goes on to claim the $200 million included in the “landlord assistance” bill passed by lawmakers on Monday comes up short to an estimated $800 to $900 million owed in the state; however, the lawsuit did not cite where it found the estimated figure.

The lawsuit claims the moratorium on rent “exceed the bounds of the State’s police power are instead an attempted exercise of eminent domain.”

Furthermore, according to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs want the eviction moratoriums put in place by Brown, the state and the municipalities to be declared as unconstitutional or have an injunction put in place that would require Brown, lawmakers and other key players “to design and implement a plan to adequately compensate” them and other landlords for their losses incurred by the moratorium.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, a spokesperson for Gov. Brown’s office said the office generally doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

“However, I will point out that one of the Governor’s priorities for yesterday’s special session was relief for tenants and landlords,” Liz Merah wrote, adding that Brown “looks forward to signing this bill into law when it reaches her desk.”

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury also said in a statement to KOIN 6 News that while the county doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits, “that in a state of emergency caused by a once-in-a-century pandemic, it is smart public health policy to prevent tens of thousands of our neighbors from losing their homes due to the impacts of COVID-19.”

Kafoury added: “And to be clear, the $26.4 million in COVID rent relief the County has been working to distribute goes directly to landlords.”

Read the full lawsuit filing below: