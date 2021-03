Access to Wahkeena and Horsetail Falls is blocked by a landslide that closed the Historic Columbia River Highway in that area, March 5, 2021 (ColumbiaRiverGorgeFS Twitter)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Access to Wahkeena and Horsetail Falls is blocked by a landslide that closed the Historic Columbia River Highway in that area.

The Forest Service twitter for the Columbia River Gorge noted Oneonta and Eagle Creek Trails remain closed.

— ColumbiaRiverGorgeFS (@CRGNSA) March 6, 2021

TripCheck has details about the road closure and detours in the area.

At this time there is no timeframe for when it will reopen.