PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Investigators have identified the woman found dead in Lane County after being struck by a vehicle on the evening of July 20, authorities say.

Lane County Sheriff’s Office said an employee from a local business found 45-year-old Alisha Diane Rife of Junction City dead near some shrubbery on Prairie Road, just north of Eugene. She had several recent injuries.

Based on nearby security camera footage, deputies are looking for what they believe to be a 2015–2019 BMW 3 Series car that could be mineral gray. Investigators say the car will likely have a missing side mirror and damage to the front or passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 (Option 1) and reference Case No. 23-3863.

