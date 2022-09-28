PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died early Wednesday morning under suspicious circumstances according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 4:32 a.m., LCSO said they received a 911 call that a man was throwing himself against the caller’s door.

While deputies responded to the scene, a house on Lassen Lane, north of Eugene, the caller said the man had reportedly laid down on his front porch, unconscious.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, they say the man was injured and not breathing. LCSO and medics attempted to perform life-saving measures but the man did not survive.

It is believed that the man lived in another house on Lassen Lane.

Detectives are working to uncover the circumstances of the death, and they said that it is being investigated as suspicious.