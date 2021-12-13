Deputies search for 2 adults, 3 kids after trip to snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of five people were reported overdue Sunday night after they didn’t return from a snow trip in the mountains, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are searching for 37-year-old Jobee Baumgardner, 33-year-old Renell Baumgardner, 14-year-old Caleb Baumgardner, 14-year-old Thomas Blanton and 6-year-old Colton Baumgardner.

They left the Springfield area around 10:30 a.m., but were expected back by 8 p.m. According to officials, the group said they were traveling to either HooDoo near the Santiam Pass or Salt Creeks Fall Sno Park near the Willamette Pass.

Initial reports indicated authorities were only looking for four people, but officials now believe a six-year-old boy is also missing.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado depicted is similar to the one officials are searching for (Courtesy: Lane County sheriff’s Office)

The family is driving a blue/gray 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with an Oregon license plate, 475KVB.

Officials said they are trying to narrow down the search area by working with cellular.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, opt. 1.