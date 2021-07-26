LaneCo Sheriff: Deputy dies while trying to save child in water

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A seven-year veteran of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office died Sunday after trying to save a young child struggling in a swim area at Lewis Creek Park.

Deputy Courtney Couch (Anderson) was paddle boarding and tried to help the child when she fell in the water and did not resurface.

“Bystanders found her and brought her to the surface and into the hands of Linn County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics,” LCSO said in a release Monday. “Life-saving procedures were quickly given, but tragically she did not survive.”

LCSO told KOIN 6 the child was related to Couch but did not specify the nature of the relationship.

“Courtney was a very loved member of the Sheriff’s Office family,” LCSO said. “Her sudden and tragic death has knocked the wind out of us. Please keep your thoughts and prayers with Courtney and her family following this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Couch was a veteran of the United States Army and served in a multitude of assignments including Corrections Security, Court Transport and Patrol.

The drowning remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Any witnesses who left prior to being interviewed are encouraged to call (541) 967-3950.

This is a developing story.