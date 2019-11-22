‘Meteor’ caught on camera in sky over Polk County

It's unclear where the fiery mass landed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large fireball caught on camera as it fell from the sky over Polk County sparked an investigation on Thursday night.

The object fell over the southwest area of Polk County around 4:45 p.m. and witnesses reported it as a plane crash, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Friday there were no reports of planes down.

“I thought it was a cloud,” Blanca Torres told KOIN 6 News. “Looks yellow because of the sunset.”

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they believe it was a meteor. They sent a helicopter out Thursday to search for it but didn’t find anything.

