PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands in the Beaverton and Aloha area are in the dark after a tree fell on a powerline early Monday morning, according to Portland General Electric.

PGE lists more than 3,100 residents in the area without electricity. The utility company estimates power to be restored by 8:30 a.m.

Crews are also working to restore power to nearly two dozen people in Southwest Portland.

