PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a thousand people are without power near Sauvie Island early Friday morning.

Portland General Electric reports 1,172 customers off NW Marina Way and another 228 customers near the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area Headquarters are experiencing outages. Crews are expected to restore power in that area by 9 a.m., according to PGE.

The cause for the larger outage is under investigation, while the other is reportedly due to an equipment issue.

As of 6:20 a.m. Friday, neither Clark Public Utilities or Pacific Power are reporting any outages in the Portland metro area.