Bend's Blockbuster says it will be around "'til the bitter end"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The last Blockbuster in the world – which happens to be in Bend – didn’t fork out millions of dollars on an advertisement for the Super Bowl, but the low-budget commercial it produced for social media is still raking in cash for the business.

During halftime of the Super Bowl, when many football fans tore their eyes away from the TV to look at their phones, Blockbuster in Bend went live on social media to air its 40-second creation.

The commercial shows a lone cockroach crawling through an apocalyptic world filled with decrepit gas stations, broken-down cars and dusty streets.

“When the world ends and the internet streams no more, we’ll still be here,” a narrator reads as “Steve” the cockroach wanders into the Bend Blockbuster.

“It was something we wanted to do, that we could show that a small business could do something, have a great time doing it, and still compete with the big guys as far as attention goes,” explained Sandi Harding, general manager of the last Blockbuster.

Her shop has certainly seen lots of attention since the commercial was published Sunday. Online sales have spiked as people across the world order merchandise from the store.

On Wednesday, Harding said she shipped things to England and Canada. She even brought her father in as an extra set of hands to help fulfill orders.

It’s a big deal for a little shop. The Bend Blockbuster might be the last one in the world, but it’s still a small operation. Harding said the store is down to seven employees and they all work together to keep it running, and to keep the nostalgia alive for customers who visit.

Harding has worked at the store for nearly 19 years.

“It really is a lot of fun. I mean, where else can you go to work every day and everybody’s smiling and happy to be there? I don’t work at Disneyland, but maybe the second best place is Blockbuster,” she said.

The end of the Blockbuster commercial says the store will be “renting your favorite films ‘til the bitter end.” Harding said it goes to show how resilient the store is. The owner told her that as long as they can pay the bills and keep the lights on, they’ll keep going.

Harding thinks the store still has some good years left in it, especially with all the support it receives from people across Oregon. This commercial will hopefully help keep the lights on for longer.

The Bend Blockbuster recorded the commercial on film and made a VHS copy of it.

The company had help from Atlantic New York, an ad agency that sent two directors to Bend for 24 hours to record the footage. Harding said the directors did a bit of post-production work on the film, but it all came together within a few weeks.

So, while it wasn’t a multimillion-dollar production, the idea still paid off. Harding and her coworkers are pleased it’s reached so many people, especially in the winter – a time when business tends to be a bit slow for Blockbuster.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback, a lot of trucker hats going out the door. So that’s wonderful,” Harding said. “Our screen printing and stuff is all done here in Bend with other small businesses. So it’s not just helping us, it’s also helping our community.”