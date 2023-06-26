PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In an effort to “crack down” on fentanyl use, Oregon lawmakers passed a bipartisan bill on June 23 that would allow authorities to charge offenders carrying a gram or more of fentanyl with a Class A misdemeanor.

Currently, Oregon law does not provide law enforcement with a means to charge criminals with misdemeanor fentanyl possession. If Kotek signs House Bill 2645 into law, authorities will have more power to police fentanyl as they do other controlled substances.

State lawmakers like Senator Floyd Prozanski (D-Eugene, Springfield) say the legislation will take fentanyl dealers off Oregon’s streets and protect local communities from the drug, which is said to be 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

“Oregonians know that fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug, and we need all the tools in our toolbox to fight this epidemic,” Prozanski said. “This legislation will save lives and keep our communities safe.”

Lawmakers pushed House Bill 2645 through during a last-minute effort to pass a flurry of bills on the eve of “adjournment sine die” — the end of Oregon’s 2023 legislative session.

The unloading of bills was preceded by May’s Republican-led walkout, which GOP lawmakers attributed to “unreadable” bills introduced by Democrats as the Senate was set to vote on bills for reproductive rights, gender-affirming care and gun restrictions. However, Republicans returned to the Senate floor on June 15 after Democrats agreed to amend a section of HB 2002 that would have allowed minors of any age to have an abortion without parental consent.

Lawmakers like Senator Janeen Sollman (D-Hillsboro) will now wait for a conclusion to the last-minute legislative spree as Kotek works her way through the stack of bills.

“Oregonians deserve safe and healthy communities, and this bill will help law enforcement get deadly fentanyl off of our streets,” Sollman said. “Fentanyl is ripping Oregon families apart. This fix is an important part of our holistic approach to ending the opioid epidemic in Oregon.”