Laundered ticket leads to $8.4M OR Lottery win

Oregon

Scott Moe bought the winning ticket from Buy2 on SW Oleson Road in Portland

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Scott Moe’s winning Oregon’s Game Megabucks ticket worth $8.4 went through the laundry, Jan. 9, 2020. (Oregon Lottery)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Luck was with one Portland man on laundry day when he accidentally washed his wallet with an Oregon’s Game Megabucks ticket worth $8.4 million inside.

Scott Moe realized his mistake too late. He said he had multiple lottery tickets in his wallet when it went through the wash.

“A couple of the tickets were destroyed but not the jackpot ticket,” he said, explaining that the jackpot ticket was the last one he bought and had been protected by the other tickets in his wallet.

Moe pieced the tickets together and checked them using the Lottery’s ticket-scanning app, which notified him of his big win. It was midnight and he told Oregon Lottery there was no chance of sleeping that night.

“I didn’t sleep until later the next day,” he said. “My mind was racing!”

Moe took the ticket to the Oregon Lottery office on Friday and decided to claim his prize as a bulk sum. This option split the prize in half. After taxes, Moe took home $2.85 million.

The other option was to receive the prize in 30 annual payments.

Moe bought the ticket from the Buy2 on SW Oleson Road in Portland. Officials with the company said it was the first time one of their stores had sold a jackpot ticket.

