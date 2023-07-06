PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — July is lavender season in Oregon, and there’s a place you can go to soak in the relaxing color and flavors of those distinctive purple blossoms.

Newberg OR’s lavender fields are in full bloom and there are several festivals coming up to celebrate.

At Wayward Winds Lavender Farm visitors will get a chance to pick lavender to take home, get lost in a lavender maze and shop lavender-based products.

And the 18th annual Willamette Valley Lavender Festival and Plein Art Show is also returning and you will be able to find art and food celebrating all things lavender.

The Growing Miracle Lavender Garden is also celebrating its 6th annual lavender festival this weekend with lavender yoga, lavender foods, and a whole bunch more to do.

All the festivals are free and more information is available online.

Taste Newberg will also be at each of the events to talk about the Newberg Lavender Trail and show guests the best spots in the city to pick their own lavender.