Law spurs more suburbs to allow duplexes on all residential lots

Duplexes will be permitted in all residentially-zoned in St. Helens by June, 2021. (Courtesy/City of St. Helens)

Change is mandated by state law, but city is also likely to allow two detached homes on single lot.

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KOIN) — St. Helens is poised to allow duplexes on all residential zoned properties in the city, following a new state law.

House Bill 2001, passed in the 2019 legislative session, requires that all Oregon cities with populations of 10,000 or more allow duplexes on any property where a typical single-family home is permitted.

St. Helens is also proposing allowing two detached homes on any residential lot, in addition to duplexes, which are attached.

“These amendments mean the end of single-family zoning in St. Helens, which has been a residential mainstay in the United States for a long time. Really an historic moment for this community, even though it is being forced by the state,” said St. Helens City Planner Jacob Graichen.

The prevalence of single-family zoning nationwide “has housing supply and affordability implications. Single-family zoning is also thought to promote race discrimination and inequity in the United States as well,” a city announcement explained.

Graichen said the planning commission was initially wary when staff brought up the idea of allowing two detached homes. But the city council, which has final say, was in favor of the idea. The council is expected to formally approve the code change next month.

Graichen said he isn’t sure if the change will lead to more residential construction right away.

“Construction is pretty healthy now. It will be interesting to see how many people latch on to this. In reality, it’s probably something that we’ll see over time,” he said.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that St. Helens experienced about 5.2% population growth from 2010 to 2019. That’s a slower rate of growth than nearby Scappoose, Portland and many of the cities on Portland’s Westside, but it’s higher than several major cities in the greater region, including Longview, Washington, and Gresham.

Duplexes are currently permitted outright in some residentially zoned parts of St. Helens, but only on larger lots.

Through a conditional use permit, duplexes are allowed in moderate residential zoned lots. The conditional use permit process requires a public hearing and planning commission approval, on top of all the permits that are required for any construction.

Under the current code, duplexes aren’t permitted at all in suburban residential zones. Auxiliary dwelling units are essentially two detached homes, but the ADU must be smaller and requires additional special permitting.

To comply with the 2019 law, by June of this year, St. Helens must change its development code to allow duplexes in any location where single-family homes are permitted.

The city currently requires that duplexes have four off-street parking spaces, compared to two for a single-family home. HB 2001 requires that the city institute the same parking requirements for single-family homes and duplexes.

That change in particular will help to streamline the process for city staff and developers, according to Graichen.

“It’s going to save us time, because there will probably be less arm-wrestling over the parking requirements,” Graichen said.

The city also currently doesn’t allow tandem parking (meaning one spot in front of the other) to satisfy parking requirements. Multiple side-by-side spots are required. The planning commission recommended to city council that the development code is amended to allow tandem parking for narrow lots.

In Scappoose, duplexes are already permitted outright on all residentially zoned properties. Scappoose is below the population line that would force it to follow HB 2001, but the city had already made the change to its code in 2018, following a housing needs analysis.