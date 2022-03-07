PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new round of funding is headed to crime victims services in Oregon.

At the end of its short session, the Oregon legislature authorized $15 million in American Rescue Plan funds to the Oregon Department of Justice’s Crime Victim and Survivor Services Division.

The division will issue grants to community-based organizations specializing in community violence prevention and reduction. The grants will focus on communities that are disproportionately impacted by violence, including homicides, domestic violence, and suicide.

The FBI said violent crime rose 16% in Oregon from 2010 to 2020.

“Violence is up exponentially in our state. To tackle this problem, we require bigger investments in community-based programs,” Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a statement. “Our Crime Victims and Survivor Services Division is uniquely equipped to help address this serious public health problem by administering these grants. I am grateful to the many advocacy and legislative partners who have made this possible.”

The U.S. Treasury Department released guidance that authorizes the state and local ARPA funds to be used to support these programs, Rosenblum said. The community-based violence intervention program models that ARPA funds can support in Oregon may include, but are not limited to: