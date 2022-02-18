Lawmakers discuss bill that sends $600 payment to Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon House committee heard testimony about a bill that would send one-time, $600 payments to the bank accounts of more than a quarter-million state residents.

This plan would focus efforts on people who filed for earned income tax credits. It would provide a break for low- and middle-income families on their 2020 filings.

It has the support of organizations, including the Oregon Food Bank.

“I think it’s really hard to think of a more effective way to center the needs of families facing hardship than to deliver direct cash assistance, which is exactly what house bill 4157 does,” said Matt Newell Ching the Oregon Food Bank public policy manager. “We believe that families experiencing hardship are in the best position to determine the biggest needs for their families.”

Under the new proposal, taxpayers would receive a check automatically — as long as they applied for the earned income tax credit on their 2020 state filing.