League of Oregon Cities exec resigns after Tweet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The executive director of the League of Oregon Cities is resigning after a controversy that began with a Tweet.

Mike Cully Tweeted saying fast food workers didn’t deserve tips and should “get an education.”

That was commented on by Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty who later said that Cully sent her messages with inappropriate language in response.

In a statement Monday, the league accepted his resignation saying they believe he is no longer qualified to lead.



The League of Oregon Cities advocates for over 240 cities across the state, including Beaverton.

An interim director was named during Monday’s meeting.