(STACKER) – The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep read on for a look at the least-educated counties in Oregon.

36. Benton County

54.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 4.1% ($29,663 median earnings)

High school graduate: 13.3% ($30,762)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($31,765)

Bachelor’s degree: 29.2% ($42,108)

Graduate or professional degree: 24.9% ($61,636)

35. Multnomah County

45.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($24,949 median earnings)

High school graduate: 17% ($30,642)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($35,071)

Bachelor’s degree: 27.6% ($51,406)

Graduate or professional degree: 18.3% ($70,511)

34. Washington County

44.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.8% ($26,106 median earnings)

High school graduate: 17.4% ($31,870)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($41,212)

Bachelor’s degree: 27.4% ($61,129)

Graduate or professional degree: 17.1% ($88,533)

33. Clackamas County

37.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($28,660 median earnings)

High school graduate: 21.2% ($36,491)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.8% ($44,067)

Bachelor’s degree: 24.1% ($61,182)

Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($75,370)

32. Deschutes County

35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($26,928 median earnings)

High school graduate: 21.8% ($29,965)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.5% ($33,493)

Bachelor’s degree: 22.4% ($44,760)

Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($60,939)

31. Hood River County

32% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($25,740 median earnings)

High school graduate: 21.8% ($33,582)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($31,800)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.9% ($48,800)

Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($64,450)

30. Polk County

31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($23,634 median earnings)

High school graduate: 23.5% ($31,533)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.4% ($37,845)

Bachelor’s degree: 19% ($46,263)

Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($67,536)

29. Lane County

30.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($23,701 median earnings)

High school graduate: 23.2% ($29,988)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.3% ($31,530)

Bachelor’s degree: 18.4% ($40,398)

Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($54,469)

28. Jackson County

27.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($23,988 median earnings)

High school graduate: 26.1% ($30,420)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.1% ($31,501)

Bachelor’s degree: 17.1% ($44,293)

Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($59,010)

27. Yamhill County

26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11% ($27,288 median earnings)

High school graduate: 24.6% ($30,687)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.5% ($39,099)

Bachelor’s degree: 17.6% ($52,978)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($62,000)

26. Wallowa County

26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($28,276 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28.6% ($26,268)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.1% ($26,985)

Bachelor’s degree: 17.7% ($36,198)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($53,125)

25. Lincoln County

24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($24,268 median earnings)

High school graduate: 27.3% ($25,406)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.3% ($30,231)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($34,620)

Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($50,673)

24. Curry County

24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($19,500 median earnings)

High school graduate: 27.4% ($30,685)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.3% ($34,446)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($54,164)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($51,404)

23. Union County

24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($26,017 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.2% ($31,803)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($31,095)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.6% ($41,622)

Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($57,105)

22. Clatsop County

24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8% ($25,620 median earnings)

High school graduate: 26.7% ($31,757)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.9% ($30,822)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($40,914)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($60,970)

21. Baker County

23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9% ($23,889 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.1% ($28,245)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.2% ($28,460)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.7% ($43,668)

Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($51,579)

20. Marion County

23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($26,169 median earnings)

High school graduate: 26.6% ($30,313)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.2% ($33,948)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($50,191)

Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($63,403)

19. Tillamook County

21.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($17,048 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28.7% ($30,273)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.1% ($33,090)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($37,699)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($57,692)

18. Klamath County

20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12% ($16,584 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31% ($31,194)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.1% ($30,544)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($41,910)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($59,688)

17. Crook County

19.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10% ($24,333 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.3% ($26,414)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37% ($31,916)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($48,452)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($49,212)

16. Wasco County

19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.6% ($26,443 median earnings)

High school graduate: 29.1% ($32,112)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.8% ($34,044)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($55,517)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($53,403)

15. Jefferson County

19.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($25,735 median earnings)

High school graduate: 30.7% ($26,500)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37% ($32,444)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($41,156)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($59,152)

14. Linn County

19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($25,641 median earnings)

High school graduate: 29% ($30,787)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.2% ($39,293)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($43,261)

Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($55,091)

13. Grant County

18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($28,750 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36% ($31,250)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($28,697)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($42,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($49,688)

12. Columbia County

18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($30,417 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.8% ($34,618)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39% ($44,146)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($59,333)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($62,729)

11. Harney County

18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($30,417 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.6% ($28,163)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($29,963)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($42,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($54,625)

10. Coos County

17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($25,057 median earnings)

High school graduate: 30.2% ($27,555)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.8% ($30,380)

Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($50,143)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($60,519)

9. Josephine County

17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($24,136 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31% ($23,559)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.9% ($28,538)

Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($40,500)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($58,762)

8. Gilliam County

17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($36,250 median earnings)

High school graduate: 30.5% ($37,813)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 42% ($31,750)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.4% ($40,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 2% ($42,292)

7. Douglas County

17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($25,462 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.3% ($28,884)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 40% ($30,519)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($44,109)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($62,364)

6. Sherman County

17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($35,208 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.9% ($30,083)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.1% ($38,295)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($57,639)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($40,750)

5. Umatilla County

17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($24,943 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28.5% ($29,108)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.7% ($36,040)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($42,629)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($61,125)

4. Lake County

16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($21,509 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.5% ($30,173)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.6% ($28,750)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($51,417)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($74,000)

3. Wheeler County

14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.4%

High school graduate: 37.1% ($26,150)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.6% ($25,063)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($37,917)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.6% ($40,313)

2. Malheur County

13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($21,803 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.4% ($30,261)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($27,976)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($36,228)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($52,708)

1. Morrow County

9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher