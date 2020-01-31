Lebanon FD: 2 fires overnight, 1 ‘suspicious in nature’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters in Lebanon battled two fires last night that happened within 30 minutes of another late Thursday night.

The first call came in at 10 p.m. The fire was determined to be a stove that had caught fire while the resident was cooking and had already been put out. The resident told firefighters that the fire was out but he wanted them to make sure. While the fire was determined to be extinguished, an abundance of smoke remained in the house which crews used large fans to blow out.

Thirty minutes later, another fire at the old Champion mill site off Burdell Boulevard was reported by multiple callers in the area. Crews arrived to find a vacant storage shed, fully involved involved by the flames. The blaze was extinguished within about 30 minutes.

Lebanon Fire said the second structure fire is “suspicious in nature” at this time. The mill site is familiar to them as they’ve knocked down several fires, and is known to be frequented by transients. The last fire at the site occurred in November 2019.

KOIN 6 News will update this as soon as possible.