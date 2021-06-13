Lebanon firefighters rescue stranded dog

Firefighters say the dog was cold and wet, but friendly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stranded, injured dog is now safe, but still looking for its owner, after crews from the Lebanon Fire District rescued it Sunday evening.

According to fire officials, passersby first noticed the dog stranded on a piling support of the railroad trestle between Main Street and Park Street on the Albany-Lebanon Canal. They contacted police and fire officials at around 8:15 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters determined they would need to enter the water to rescue the dog, who appeared to have an injured front leg.

Fire Lt. Michael Maynard and engineer Corey Knipstein put on the appropriate gear and crossed the canal to reach the dog. The dog was cold and wet, but friendly, fire officials said.

The two firefighters secured the dog, so it wouldn’t break free when they crossed the canal again. They carried the dog to shore and to a waiting Lebanon Police patrol car.

Police scanned the dog for a microchip, but did not find one.

Officers took the dog to River’s Edge Pet Medical Center for an evaluation.

Lebanon Fire District rescued a dog stranded in the Albany-Lebanon Canal on June 13, 2021. Photo courtesy Lebanon Fire District

Lebanon Fire District rescued a dog stranded in the Albany-Lebanon Canal on June 13, 2021. Photo courtesy Lebanon Fire District

Lebanon Fire District rescued a dog stranded in the Albany-Lebanon Canal on June 13, 2021. Photo courtesy Lebanon Fire District

Lebanon Fire District rescued a dog stranded in the Albany-Lebanon Canal on June 13, 2021. Photo courtesy Lebanon Fire District

Lebanon Fire District rescued a dog stranded in the Albany-Lebanon Canal on June 13, 2021. Photo courtesy Lebanon Fire District

Lebanon Fire District rescued a dog stranded in the Albany-Lebanon Canal on June 13, 2021. Photo courtesy Lebanon Fire District

The dog has black fur and is a mixed breed. It weighs between 40 and 45 pounds. For more information on the do, contact the Lebanon Police Department.