PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — NBA champion and Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James recently stopped by Nike’s world headquarters in Beaverton to commemorate the grand opening of his new building.

Alex Tam, a copywriter for Nike, tweeted about the event. Nike welcomed James with a special introduction, as he walked through and high-fived a line of Nike employees.

“I never imagined something like this when I signed here 20 years ago,” James said. He initially signed a $90 million deal with the company in 2003, the same year that he was the first overall pick in the NBA draft.

Tweets show the celebration continued as James showered the crowd with a bottle of champagne, before the building’s official ribbon cutting.

All 84,00 square feet of the building, called the Lebron James Innovation Center, are dedicated to sports research. According to Nike, the center’s core facilities are its “full-size basketball court, a 200-meter endurance track and 100-meter straightaway and an artificial-turf training pitch—all in service of capturing athletes in motion at full speed.”

