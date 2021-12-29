Legacy Health revises visitor policy amid COVID-19 surge

A city block of homes along Russell Street and Williams Avenue was demolished in the 1970s to make way for a planned expansion of Emanuel Hospital, now known as Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, that never happened. (Photo: Jonathan House/Pamplin Media Group)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Legacy Health announced Wednesday the hospital will be implementing new visitor restrictions to limit the number of visitors beginning December 29.

In a statement, the hospital said the decision was made based on the influx of COVID-19 cases in nearby counties over the past week. By limiting the number Legacy says they can “reduce the potential for COVID-19 to spread to staff and patients.”

Adult patients in the hospital or outpatient clinic will not be allowed any visitors unless they’re in the labor and delivery ward or the emergency department. Patients in either of these departments can have one person come to the hospital until they move to inpatient care.

An outpatient with ambulatory surgery may have one person help during their discharge for after-care orders.

Pediatric patients can have two people with them, but they must either be parents or caregivers. A support person can accompany a patient with a disability.

Legacy Health urges visitors to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of visiting.

The Oregon Health Authority reported new COVID-19 cases in 35 of Oregon’s 36 counties on Tuesday. On the same day, the US set a single-day record of new COVID-19 infections, with 441,278 new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection.