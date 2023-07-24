PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the shooting death of a security guard at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, staffers said they’ve been concerned about their safety for several years.

Guard Bobby Smallwood was shot on the 5th floor near the birthing unit by a man identified as PoniaX Kane Calles. Smallwood was initially treated at the hosptial before being rushed to a Portland trauma center, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Workers who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they have been concerned about security guard staffing for several years along with concerns about metal detectors, staffing for the metal detectors and bag searches.

“We’ve been saying it for years,” one employee told KOIN 6 News. “We’ve been saying it’s never been if but when and please get us more security. “

These Legacy employees — who don’t work at Good Samaritan but know others who do — have had similar concerns when they meet at trainings and other company events.

After threats against health care workers increased during the pandemic, they’re still waiting on changes.

Legacy Health has a strict policy about their employees speaking to the media. KOIN 6 News disguised their voices and will not name them in this report.

“I think most of us feel like we’ve been screaming for help in a black void because it doesnt get heard, or it gets heard by some people then it just gets stopped, but the thing that shouldn’t happen never happens,” one Legacy Health employee said.

They feel like hospital-level management take the concerns seriously and managers are working to fix them. But it’s the speed and ability from Legacy Health as a whole to make changes that concerns them.

This employee said the violence-prevention training by hospital-level management is appreciated.

“I’m here because I believe in Legacy. I wouldn’t be if I didn’t. I’m here because this system has an opportunity and a chance to lead the industry,”

Union leaders share concern

Security guard staffing and security practices are a concern across Oregon, union leaders said.

In a statement, the Oregon Nurses Association said, “Taking workplace safety seriously looks like more than just installing a metal detector and leaving it unstaffed.”

They listed 7 things as necessary: Engaging nurses and frontline health care workers, screening all patients and visitors, making sure the entire facility has sufficient security staff, taking verbal threats of violence seriously, develop unit-specific assessments and policies, increased reporting and transparency for all workers, and de-escalation training and crisis intervention training.

“Finally,” the statement said, “health care workers who experience workplace violence must be supported by their hospitals through the provision of paid release time off, access to mental health support, and a change of assignment if needed.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.