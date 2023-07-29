PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One week after a security guard was fatally shot near the birthing unit inside Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, employees rallied outside the Northwest Portland facility to highlight their safety concerns.

Among the safety issues employees want added are metal detectors and security at all entrances, security guards around-the-clock, restricted access to parking garages and a zero-tolerance policy regarding threatening behavior toward staff or patients.

Around 11 a.m. July 22, security guard Bobby Smallwood was shot to death by a man who fled the hospital and was later killed by officers during a traffic stop in Gresham. Smallwood, 44, was initially treated at Legacy Good Sam before being rushed to a nearby trauma center, where he died.

Legacy Health employees rallied outside Good Samaritan Medical Center in NW Portland over safety concerns at the facilities, July 29, 2023 (KOIN)

Throughout the week, various Legacy Health employees addressed their safety concerns with the media. One nurse told KOIN 6 News her safety fears were compounded by several instances where she was told only one security guard was working that shift or found no one staffing the metal detector at the emergency department entrance.

“It was alarmingly frequent that no one was at the metal detector. They had the doors open so you could just bypass it,” she said.

This nurse hopes there is more to protect her and her colleagues.

“There is this culture they teach us that being attacked is part of our jobs,” she said.

In a statement on Saturday, Legacy Health officials told KOIN 6 News:

“At the heart of Legacy Health is our incredible team, and their health, safety, and well-being are of utmost importance to us. As we provide unwavering support to them during these challenging times, we are exploring additional ways to strengthen our protocols and to continue to meet the highest standards of safety and security to protect our people, our patients and our community. We welcome and appreciate input from our valued team members and recognize that this is a milestone that needs to be acknowledged with respect and compassion.”

They also posted on open letter on their website announcing the “three actions we will take immediately.” They are: install metal detectors with bag search at every Legacy hospital; install bullet-slow film on the hospital main entrances and emergency departments and on glass in internal entrances; and provide “our lead security officers with Tasers and will expand the use of Tasers to all security officers who have completed training and certification.”

