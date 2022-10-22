The first snow of the 2022-23 season at Mount Head Meadows, October 22, 2022 (Mount Hood Meadows)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just a day after they announced when ski season would likely open, Mount Hood Meadows received the first measurable snow of the season.

Dave Tragethon with Mount Hood Meadows called the first snow fall “impressive,” with a few inches in the base area and about 5 inches higher up on the mountain.

The snow fall came as Mount Hood Meadows was the site of 2 weddings on Saturday, he said.

Snow is expected through Saturday night with more snow in next week’s forecast.

On Friday the Ski Hood team announced its opening date of Friday, Nov. 25 — the day after Thanksgiving — in a recent blog post. The post also says that the resort could be open some days or weekends prior to the holiday, but it cannot commit to daily operations before that point.

Tragethon added they’ve heavily invested in their snow harvesting capabilities so that they’d be able to open even with “meager early season snowfall.”