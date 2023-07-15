PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire near Bank prompted a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation order and a boil water notice on Saturday, but officials said they’ve “stopped the forward progress of the fire” and began making containment lines.

Crews from the Banks Fire District rushed to a house fire at the intersection of US 26 and Hwy 47 around 10 a.m., officials said. The fire spread to a mobile home and a residence nearby, causing minor injuries to “multiple residents.”

In addition, the City of Banks has issued a boil water notice for customers who live north of the highway.

“Due to high water demand, the City is unable to meet the required contact time for disinfection of drinking water,” the city announced.

Water customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted, Banks officials said.

Road closures are now in place for U.S. 26. The Oregon Department of Transportation has listed detours on TripCheck.

Just before 2 p.m., authorities said a “small break in the winds has allowed us to stop the forward progress of the fire and we are starting our containment lines around the fire.”

Support personnel arrived with supplies for the crews battling a wildfire near Banks, July 15, 2023 (Banks FD)

They also began releasing crews that were at the fire since early Saturday. Banks Fire is still fighting the blaze, with help from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“Fire operations will continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening,” authorities said. Earlier, they listed “significant factors” in fighting the fire, “including tight access, power lines down, limited water and the weather.”

According to the fire department, crews requested an additional wildland task force to combat the fires as heavy winds pick up on Saturday afternoon.

