PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were hospitalized after a tragic boating incident on Monday, officials say.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to Rodgers Landing in Newberg, where they say a boat ran over two people in inner tubes. KOIN 6 News learned the two tubers were being towed by the boat involved — until the boat turned and overcorrected, running over them both.

Officials told KOIN 6 News the victims, both men in their early 20s, are seriously injured.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital via Life Flight. The other victim has been transported to a hospital in an ambulance.

TVFR asks people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News is at the scene working to learn more.