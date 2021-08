Paramedics work to help a person who fell while hiking Multnomah Falls Trail, July 31, 2021. (Corbett Fire)

Firefighters said the person fell about 40 feet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Life Flight was activated Saturday evening after a person fell while hiking Multnomah Falls Trail, firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to the trail after the person fell about 40 feet, according to Corbett Fire.

No other details are available at this time.

