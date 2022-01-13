Lift Every Voice Oregon holds petition drive to reduce gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon faith-based organization Lift Every Voice Oregon is hoping to reduce gun violence through two statewide initiative petitions.



The organization is promoting IP-17, the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, and IP-18, the Reduction of Harm from Weapons Act.

The group needs over 112,000 signatures by July to put the proposals on the November ballot.



“These are two common sense measures that do not take guns away from honorable and good, responsible people,” Allen Temple CME Church Pastor Reverend Dr. LeRoy Haynes, Jr. said.

Augustana Lutheran Church Pastor Reverend W.J. Mark Knutson explained “It’s not who’s good. Who’s bad…there are no enemies in this. This is all about public safety, and getting weapons of war, weapons cartridges off the streets.”

Lift Every Voice Oregon is holding an online signature drive this weekend for the Martin Luther King Junior holiday.