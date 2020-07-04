Lighting fireworks this weekend? Read this first

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Arson detectives with Portland Fire and Rescue will be actively investigating fires through the Fourth of July weekend.

Authorities said any fire started by a firework will be investigated and want people to do their homework before celebrating with explosives over the holiday.

Double-check the rules where you live as some towns and counties do not allow fireworks. Also be sure that the fireworks you buy are legal in your state: mortars that shoot into the air are illegal in Oregon. Many parks also don’t permit fireworks.

Portland Fire and Rescue Lt. Rich Chapman issued a stern warning to the public on Friday.

“If we find that you have caused an injury or you’ve caused damage because of those fireworks, you’re going to pay the cost of any of those injuries of any of that damage and you’re going to face criminal prosecution,” he said.

Chapman said it’s a good idea to learn what a firework does, like how far it shoots, before lighting it. Also be sure to supervise children and soak all used fireworks in a bucket of water overnight.

“As far as wildfire, this is definitely going to be a dangerous year for us,” Chapman said. “So we really ask that after this weekend the fireworks gotta go because fireworks used weeks from now, two weeks from now are going to be especially dangerous and they are banned at that point.”