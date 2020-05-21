Limited camping returning to Oregon State Parks in June

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced that limited camping will be able to resume at state parks beginning on June 9.

A full list of all campgrounds that will allow camping is still being compiled but will be available by the end of the month, according to the OPRD. Officials say that not all sites and services will be available due to widespread lack of funding and staffing concerns.

The OPRD says that campgrounds will honor existing reservations starting on June 9 and will then accept reservations one day to two weeks in advance. Most of the campgrounds will accept reservations, but some campgrounds that are first-come, first-serve may open according to how much funding or staff is available.

“Oregon needs what its parks can provide,” says Lisa Sumption, OPRD Director. “This is less service than Oregonians are used to, and we’re doing our best to stretch the budget, but it will take continued cooperation and support from visitors to make this work.”

On May 5, Governor Kate Brown announced that she is allowing limited openings at state recreational areas. An interactive map shows the status of every state park here.

Brown’s order encourages Oregonians to continue practicing social distancing measures and wear masks when out in public spaces. They also urged people to leave if the area appears crowded. Public restrooms may be closed in some of the parks.