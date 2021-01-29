Limited indoor activities now allowed for ‘extreme risk’ counties

Oregon

New guidance includes places such as gyms and theaters but not indoor dining

by: KOIN 6 News staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Friday, limited indoor activities will be allowed in Oregon counties that are under the extreme risk category.

With the new guidance on indoor activities, a maximum of six people will be allowed inside at facilities of more than 500 square feet as long as social distancing, mask-wearing and cleaning protocols are followed. That includes places such as gyms and theaters — the only exception is indoor dining.

Facilities with less than 500 square feet are allowed to have one-on-one customer interactions, such as personal training.

Meanwhile, Brown’s office also announced updates to county risk levels, with 25 state counties currently under “extreme risk.” Two counties — Douglas and Lincoln — are at high risk, while Grant is at moderate risk. Eight counties are currently at lower risk: Curry, Gilliam, Harney, Lake, Sherman, Tillamook, Wallowa and Wheeler.

