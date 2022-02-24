Lincoln City honors WWII veteran for lifetime of achievements

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — He served his country, the state of Oregon, Portland and Lincoln City for his entire life — and recently, the coastal town gave this World War II veteran a big honor.

Ed Johann is 98-years-old and now has a plaza named after him. Johann was in the Navy, just a young man on what would be a fateful December 7, 1941.

Photo of WWII veteran Ed Johann. (Courtesy: Johann family)

Before the chaos of Pearl Harbor, Johann had been ferrying military personnel from one ship to another.

“They wanted to go over to other ships actually like a taxi,” the veteran explained. “They wanted to see friends and relatives at other ships.”

With his granddaughter by his side, Johann told KOIN 6 News about hearing the fighter planes and bombers over Pearl Harbor — and then the explosions.

Johann and his crew sprang into action, using their boat to try and save the sailors, soldiers and marines who had jumped into the water.

“Guys were jumping over each other to get into our boat and we got almost we had to pull away and guys still wanted to get into our boat,” he remembered. “We figured one more body in the boat and we are all going to be in the harbor.”

Johann says they saved countless lives that day. He was later awarded a medal and received a letter of commendation.

Four years later, Johann returned to Portland and started a family. He went on to work for Portland Fire and Rescue for 27 years and was a volunteer with Oregon Search and Rescue.

After that, he moved to Lincoln City, where he served on the city council for 14 years.

Johann said his life was meant to be dedicated to serving others.

Photo of WWII veteran Ed Johann and his wife Marion. (Courtesy: Ed Johann)

Photo of WWII veteran Ed Johann outside the Lincoln City City Hall building. (Courtesy: Ed Johann)

Photo of WWII veteran Ed Johann. (Courtesy: Ed Johann)

“It’s a good feeling in the heart when you help someone,” he said. “They’re injured and in bad shape and maybe not going to make it through the day, but you’re helping them at the time.”

Recently, Johann was honored for his lifetime of achievements with the naming of the Ed Johann Veteran’s Plaza in Lincoln City — complete with his image in bronze.

“That will last forever,” Johann said. “I’ll last a couple years, I hope, but that will be there forever.”

Johann’s wife and children have all passed away. He turns 99 in July and currently lives in assisted living in Newberg so he can be close to his granddaughter.