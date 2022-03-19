PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saying children’s mental health is a major issue brought up during many of his recent town hall meetings, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden announced new federal funding to help the youth line at Lines for Life.

“I heard right away from teachers and community members, young people, school councilors, teachers, parents and more about the mental health crisis in their Oregon communities,” Wyden said Saturday. “And of course each child’s mental health challenges ripple out many times over into the lives of parents and brothers and sisters and loved ones.”

If you or someone you know is going through a mental health crisis,

Lines for Life is available around-the-clock at 800.273.8255.

The Lines for Life Youth Line is 877.968.8491.