Linn County releases sketch in effort to ID woman

Oregon

The woman’s remains were found April 3 about near Gordon Road in the Willamette National Forest

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies in Linn County are hoping a new sketch will help them identify a woman whose remains were found in early April just east of Sweet Home. 

The woman’s remains were found April 3 about near Gordon Road after a tip led deputies to the area. 

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said she had short, wavy brown hair and was between 30 and 50 when she died. Experts think her body had been there between eight weeks to a year before it was found. 

On Thursday, deputies released a sketch of the woman’s face in the hopes that someone will recognize her. They said she was wearing an extra-small purple athletic jacket, a teal-colored camisole, size 9.5 black boots and a size 5 or 6 pair of blue jeans. 

  • An image of a pair of blue jeans similar to those worn by a woman whose remains were found east of Sweet Home in the Willamette National Forest. (Linn County Sheriff’s Office)
  • An image of an athletic jacket similar to that worn by a woman whose remains were found east of Sweet Home in the Willamette National Forest. (Linn County Sheriff’s Office)
  • An image of a boot similar to those worn by a woman whose remains were found east of Sweet Home in the Willamette National Forest. (Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

The woman’s DNA is being tested and the results are pending, deputies said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Colin Pyle at 541.967.3950.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss