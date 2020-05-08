Linn County releases sketch in effort to ID woman

The woman’s remains were found April 3 about near Gordon Road in the Willamette National Forest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies in Linn County are hoping a new sketch will help them identify a woman whose remains were found in early April just east of Sweet Home.

The woman’s remains were found April 3 about near Gordon Road after a tip led deputies to the area.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said she had short, wavy brown hair and was between 30 and 50 when she died. Experts think her body had been there between eight weeks to a year before it was found.

On Thursday, deputies released a sketch of the woman’s face in the hopes that someone will recognize her. They said she was wearing an extra-small purple athletic jacket, a teal-colored camisole, size 9.5 black boots and a size 5 or 6 pair of blue jeans.

The woman’s DNA is being tested and the results are pending, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Colin Pyle at 541.967.3950.