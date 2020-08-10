Linn County remains ID’d as man missing since 2011

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Human remains found in April in a remote area of Linn County have been positively identified as a man who went missing in 2011.
DNA tests confirmed the remains are those of Mark Hardin, who lived in Linn County and was reported missing 9 years ago.
In April, a caller led deputies to the area on US Forest Service Road 417, a remote area of the Upper Calapooia, officials said, about 5 miles up Gordon Road, 13 miles east of Sweet Home.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said there is “no evidence of foul play” but did not reveal a cause of death.
No further information is available at this time.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.