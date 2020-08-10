Linn County remains ID’d as man missing since 2011

Oregon

'No evidence of foul play' determined

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Human remains were found in rural, rugged Linn County on April 3, 2020 (Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Human remains found in April in a remote area of Linn County have been positively identified as a man who went missing in 2011.

DNA tests confirmed the remains are those of Mark Hardin, who lived in Linn County and was reported missing 9 years ago.

In April, a caller led deputies to the area on US Forest Service Road 417, a remote area of the Upper Calapooia, officials said, about 5 miles up Gordon Road, 13 miles east of Sweet Home.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said there is “no evidence of foul play” but did not reveal a cause of death.

No further information is available at this time.

