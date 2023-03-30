Steelhead, as seen on the ODFW website, August 28, 2021 (Charlotte Ganskopp)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If fishing is something you plan to squeeze in during spring break, or an activity you’re looking forward to in the coming weeks, then the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has advice on where you might have good luck.

In its weekly recreation report issued Thursday, March 30, ODFW said several ponds, lakes and reservoirs in the northwest, southwest, central and northeast zones have been stocked with trout.

Anglers will often have luck fishing in rivers with year-round fisheries. These include:

Deschutes River

Fall River

Metolius River

Crooked River

Blitzen River

Wallowa River

ODFW said trout fishing in these rivers will pick up due to recent warmer weather.

For people hoping to fish for steelhead, ODFW recommends throwing a line in on the north- or mid-coast, on Willamette Valley streams and rivers or in northeast Oregon.

Low tides for the week of April 2 will shift to mid-afternoons. ODFW said this will allow a much more convenient time for bay clamming.

April means Kokanee salmon fishing will start heating up. ODFW has Kokanee fishing tips on its website.

ODFW has more information posted online in its weekly recreation report.