Anyone who purchased these recalled products is advised to destroy them

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Monday, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission issued a recall for several batches of cannabis flower due to concern mold and heavy metals.

According to the OLCC, these batches of cannabis flower tested positive for the mold aspergillus and the heavy metals cadmium and mercury.

The batches of cannabis flower and pre-roll included in the recall were sold to about 75 different Oregon recreational marijuana retailers from January 2023 to June 22, 2023.

The agency has already told retailers and other licensees to stop selling and distributing the products included in the recall. However, the OLCC is also asking people to check any cannabis they may have at home.

The batches of cannabis flower state officials are concerned about were all harvested before March 1, 2023. The OLCC said the licensees had complied with existing testing requirements, but as of March 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority now requires cannabis products to be tested for microbiological contaminants and heavy metals.

OLCC identified the mold and heavy metals on the recalled batches of cannabis flower during a routine audit of inventory in the states’ cannabis tracking system on June 21, 2023.

Even though the licensees were in compliance with state testing requirements at the time the cannabis flower batches were harvested, OLCC issued the recall as soon as they learned about the potential risk to public health and safety.

“A recall was necessary to prevent further sale of contaminated products and to provide notice to consumers,” the OLCC wrote in a press release.

Aspergillus can create harmful mycotoxins, trigger allergic reactions and in some cases cause aspergillosis, the OLCC said.

Heavy metals can cause a variety of diseases. Cannabis can absorb heavy metals and other pollutants found in soil and water and store them, which increases the risk that cannabis users could ingest or inhale them. These metals can damage the kidneys and nervous system and increase the risk of some cancers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here are the products that were recalled:

Produced by Greenworks Farms (license 020-100056600F3)

Product Name Harvest Date and Test Date Contaminant Cin X Harvested January 2023; Tested February 2023 Mercury Golden Glue Harvested January 2023; Tested February 2023 Mercury

Produced by Nectar Markets, LLC (license 020-10162841067)

Product Name Harvest Date and Test Date Contaminant AVO – Blueberry Muffin Harvested October 2022; Tested April 2023 Cadmium and aspergillus AVO – Deadhead OG Harvested November 2022; Tested April 2023 Aspergillus AVO – Frosted Hog Harvested November 2022; Tested April 2023 Aspergillus AVO – Orange Crush Harvested October 2022; Tested April 2023 Aspergillus AVO – Papaya Punch Harvested November 2022; Tested May 2023 Aspergillus AVO – Purple Punch Harvested October 2022; Tested April 2023 Aspergillus AVO – Sour Secret Harvested October 2022; Tested April 2023 Aspergillus

This is an example of one of the Nectar cannabis products affected by an OLCC recall on June 26, 2023. The OLCC said the recalled products tested positive for aspergillus mold and heavy metals. Photo courtesy Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission

Produced by Rebel Spirit (license 020-100677656B7)

Product Name Harvest Date and Test Date Contaminant Mafia Funeral Harvested October 2022; Tested January 2023 Aspergillus

This is an example of one of the Rebel Spirit cannabis products affected by an OLCC recall on June 26, 2023. The OLCC said the recalled products tested positive for aspergillus mold. Photo courtesy Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission

Anyone who purchased the recalled products should destroy them, the OLCC said. So far, the agency has not received any health-related complaints from the use of the recalled products.