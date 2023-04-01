Many of these farmers markets open in the spring and run through the fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s officially spring, which means it’s time to think about gardening. For those who don’t have a green thumb, fear not! The Portland metro area is packed with plenty of farmers markets where you can stock up on fresh produce.

Some markets continue through the winter, but others wait until the weather gets warmer and more fruits and vegetables are available to harvest before they open.

Here’s a list of local farmers markets that don’t operate year-round, but will be open this spring.

St. Johns Farmers Market – May 6 – October 28, 2023

This farmers market is located at the St. Johns Christian Church parking lot on the corner of North Charleston Avenue and North Central Street in Portland. It runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market features fresh and local food, flowers and handmade goods.

Rocky Butte Farmers Market – June – September

The Rocky Butte Farmers Market is one of Portland’s newer markets. It started in 2019 and is located in the parking lot of Mannahouse Church at 9200 NE Fremont St. The market runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Rocky Butte Farmers Market is a nonprofit that aims to lower barriers to market participation for beginning and under-represented vendors.

South Waterfront Farmers Market – June – October

Anyone with a free Thursday afternoon should check out the South Waterfront Farmers Market at Elizabeth Caruthers Park in Portland. The market takes place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is a place to shop for fresh, local, seasonal produce and artisanal goods. The later hours of this market allow time for people to stop by after work.

Woodlawn Farmers Market – June – October

For residents of Portland’s Woodlawn, Piedmont and Concordia neighborhoods, the Woodlawn Farmers Market is a convenient place to shop beginning June 3, 2023. The market operates Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Northeast Dekum Street and Northeast Durham Avenue.

Woodstock Farmers Market – June – October

If you miss a farmers market on Saturday, stop by the Woodstock Farmers Market on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4600 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard in Portland. The market works to strengthen neighborhood relationships by supporting local farmers and by providing a gathering place. The first market of the 2023 season is June 4.

Lents International Farmers Market – June 4 – November 19

This unique market offers produce and prepared foods that are hard to find anywhere else. It operates Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Reedway Street in Portland. The market sells fresh, local and culturally relevant produce to the diverse Lents Neighborhood.

Hollywood Farmers Market – April – September

Wake up early on a Saturday morning and visit the Hollywood Farmers Market near the Grocery Outlet at Northeast Hancock Street and 45th Avenue in Portland. The market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting April 1.

Happy Valley Farmers Market – May 13 – October 28

Rain or shine the Happy Valley Farmers Market will be running. The market is located at Southeast Sunnyside Road and Southeast 132nd Avenue and operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Milwaukie Farmers Market – May – October

You can find produce, prepared foods, flowers, plants and gifts at the Milwaukie Farmers Market at the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast Harrison Street in Milwaukie. The market takes place every Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beaverton Farmers Market – February – November

The Beaverton Farmers Market is almost open year-round, only taking a break in the months of December and January. However, its hours extend starting in April. From April-November, the market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The market is located adjacent to Beaverton City Park and the Beaverton Public Library.

Cedar Mill Farmers Market – May – October

The Cedar Mill Farmers Market recently announced its opening day will be May 6, 2023. The market operates Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It features baked goods, plant starts, specialty food items, fresh produce and more. It’s located at the corner of Northwest Cornell Road and Northwest Murray Boulevard.

Tigard Farmers Market – May – October

Starting Sunday, May 7, and every Sunday through October, visitors can stop by the Tigard Farmers Market at Universal Plaza on Southwest Burnham Street in Tigard to purchase fresh produce. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Orenco Station Farmers Market – April 30 – October 29

The Orenco Station Farmers Market is just one of several Hillsboro Farmers’ Markets. The market takes place on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting April 30. It’s located on Northwest Cornell Road near Northeast Orenco Station Parkway.

Forest Grove Farmers Market – May – October

On Wednesdays, stop by the Forest Grove Farmers Market from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a wide selection of fresh produce, eggs, meat, baked goods and flowers. The market is located on Main Street between 21st Avenue and Pacific Avenue.