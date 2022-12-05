PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon is the state that produces the most Christmas trees in the U.S. and its farms are proud of their crops.
According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, in 2020, Oregon produced 31% of the Christmas trees in the U.S. There are more than 1,000 farms that grow Christmas trees in the state.
With so many tree farms around, particularly in the Portland area and Willamette Valley, it’s difficult to decide which one to visit when on the hunt for a tree.
To help shoppers narrow their search, Yelp in Portland compiled a list of the area’s top Christmas tree farms.
To create the list, the company identified businesses in the “Christmas Trees” category on Yelp, then ranked those businesses using factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews.
When all the factors were considered, the following businesses came out on top.
- Chad’s Christmas Trees – Portland
- Larsen’s Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm – West Linn
- Frog Pond Farm – Wilsonville
- Boy Scouts of America Troop 351 Christmas Tree Lot – Portland
- Furrow Farm – Hillsboro
- Zurbrugg Farms Christmas Trees – Portland
- Quail Creek Ranch Christmas Trees – Portland
- Christmas Mountain Choose and Cut – Scappoose
- Lone Owl Farm – Beaverton
- Lawrence Christmas Tree Farm – Aloha
- The Little Forest – Portland
- Redland Family Farm – Oregon City
- Sleighbells Farm & Gift Shop – Sherwood
- Pollard Ranch – Portland
- Oak Hill Tree Farm – Yamhill
According to Yelp, all businesses were marked as open or soon to re-open for the season as of Nov. 3, 2022.