Oregon produces the most Christmas trees in the US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon is the state that produces the most Christmas trees in the U.S. and its farms are proud of their crops.

According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture, in 2020, Oregon produced 31% of the Christmas trees in the U.S. There are more than 1,000 farms that grow Christmas trees in the state.

With so many tree farms around, particularly in the Portland area and Willamette Valley, it’s difficult to decide which one to visit when on the hunt for a tree.

To help shoppers narrow their search, Yelp in Portland compiled a list of the area’s top Christmas tree farms.

To create the list, the company identified businesses in the “Christmas Trees” category on Yelp, then ranked those businesses using factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews.

When all the factors were considered, the following businesses came out on top.

According to Yelp, all businesses were marked as open or soon to re-open for the season as of Nov. 3, 2022.