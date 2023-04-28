PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a weekly tradition for many households in the Portland area: a trip to the farmer’s market for fresh produce and farm-to-table foods.
Some farmer’s markets have already opened for the season, while others are slated to return to their locations in May and June — even into July. And farmer’s markets also happen every day of the week as well.
Check out our ultimate list of farmer’s markets in the region below, broken up by days of the week.
Sunday
Sauvie Island Farmers Market
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July – September
Portland Farmers Market: King Neighborhood
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May – November
Woodstock Farmers Market
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June – October
Portland Farmer’s Market: Lents International
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June – November
Milwaukie Farmer’s Market
9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May – October
Hillsboro – Orenco Station
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April – October
Tigard – Bull Mountain
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May – October
Astoria
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May – October
Monday
Come Thru Market
1st and 3rd Mondays
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
May – October
Tuesday
OHSU
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June – September
Cannon Beach
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
June – October
Wednesday
Portland Famers Market: Kenton
3 p.m.
June – September
Portland Farmers Market: Shemanski Park
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May – November
Forest Grove
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
May – October
Seaside
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
June – September
Thursday
South Waterfront
2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
June – October
Aloha
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
May – September
McMinnville
11 a.m. tp 5 p.m.
May – August
West Salem
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
May – September
Molalla
2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
May – September
Friday
Cornelius
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
June – September
Manzanita
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
May – September
Saturday
Portland Farmers Market: PSU
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April – December
St. Johns
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May – October
Rocky Butte
9 am. to 1 p.m.
June – September
Woodlawn
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June – October
Happy Valley
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May – October
Gresham
8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May – October
Cedar Mill
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May – October
Beaverton
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
April – November
Hillsboro: Downtown
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April – October
Tigard
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
May – October
Bull Mountain
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May – October
Sherwood
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May – September
Hood River
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May – October
The Dalles
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June – October
Salem Saturday Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March – October