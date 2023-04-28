Sue Nackoney of Gentle Rain Farm sells her radicchio and other herbs and vegetables at the PSU Farmers Market, December 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a weekly tradition for many households in the Portland area: a trip to the farmer’s market for fresh produce and farm-to-table foods.

Some farmer’s markets have already opened for the season, while others are slated to return to their locations in May and June — even into July. And farmer’s markets also happen every day of the week as well.

Check out our ultimate list of farmer’s markets in the region below, broken up by days of the week.

Sunday

Sauvie Island Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July – September

Portland Farmers Market: King Neighborhood

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May – November

Woodstock Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June – October

Portland Farmer’s Market: Lents International

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June – November

Milwaukie Farmer’s Market

9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May – October

Hillsboro – Orenco Station

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April – October

Tigard – Bull Mountain

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May – October

Astoria

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May – October

Monday

Come Thru Market

1st and 3rd Mondays

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May – October

Tuesday

OHSU

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June – September

Cannon Beach

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

June – October

Wednesday

Portland Famers Market: Kenton

3 p.m.

June – September

Portland Farmers Market: Shemanski Park

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May – November

Forest Grove

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May – October

Seaside

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June – September

Thursday

South Waterfront

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June – October

Aloha

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May – September

McMinnville

11 a.m. tp 5 p.m.

May – August

West Salem

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May – September

Molalla

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May – September

Friday

Cornelius

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June – September

Manzanita

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May – September

Saturday

Portland Farmers Market: PSU

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April – December

St. Johns

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May – October

Rocky Butte

9 am. to 1 p.m.

June – September

Woodlawn

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June – October

Happy Valley

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May – October

Gresham

8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May – October

Cedar Mill

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May – October

Beaverton

8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

April – November

Hillsboro: Downtown

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April – October

Tigard

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

May – October

Bull Mountain

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May – October

Sherwood

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May – September

Hood River

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May – October

The Dalles

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June – October

Salem Saturday Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March – October