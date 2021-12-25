LIST: Winter warming shelters in Portland, Vancouver metro areas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With an expected winter blast, counties in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas are opening up warming shelters.

Snow is expected to fall beginning Saturday through Monday, with some snow on Tuesday. However, arctic temperatures are expected to linger through the week.

Below is a list of shelters for Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Clark counties:

Multnomah County

According to Multnomah County and 211Info, emergency warming shelters are opened when temperatures are forecasted to be at 25 degrees or below, forecasts predict at least an inch of snow, overnight temperatures are forecasted at 32 degrees or below with at least an inch of driving rain, or if other conditions, such as severe wind chill temperatures or other extreme temperature fluctuations, are forecasted.

Winter-specific shelters

Walnut Park Winter Shelter

5411 NE Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Portland 97211

Intake: Shelter operates on a reservation basis, there will be no lining up outside the shelter. To make a reservation, visit the Transition Projects Resource Center at 650 NW Irving, Portland (8am-4pm daily)

Hours: Shelter: 4:30 PM-7:30 AM November 1, 2021-March 31, 2022

Central Church of Nazarene Winter Shelter (Run by Union Gospel Mission)

9715 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland 97266

Intake: Walk in. Beds are held for existing guests, open beds are offered as they become available.

Hours: 9pm-6am, 7 days per week, November 1, 2021-March 31, 2022.

Downtown Winter Shelter at the Greyhound Station

550 NW 6th Avenue, Portland 97209

Intake: Call 503-358-0519 to access shelter. Shelter operates on a reservation basis, there will be no lining up outside the shelter.

Hours: Shelter and intake phone line 24/7

Arbor Lodge Winter Shelter

7440 N Denver Avenue (Old Rite Aid Building), Portland 97217

Intake: Call 503-793-9001 to access shelter. Shelter operates on a reservation basis, there will be no lining up outside the shelter.

Hours: Intakes: 10am-6pm, 7 days per week. Shelter: 24/7

Year-round daytime warming shelters

JOIN

1435 NE 81st Avenue Suite 100, Portland 97213

Intake: Walk up to the door for mail, food, clothing, and supply services only. Public restrooms are available, though no entry into the building is allowed due to COVID-19. All intakes for housing are done through the street outreach team.

Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Friday noon-3pm

CityTeam International

526 SE Grand Avenue, Portland 97214

Hours: Monday-Saturday 7am-6:30pm

Operation Nightwatch Downtown Hospitality Center

1432 SW 13th Avenue, Portland 97201

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 7pm-11pm

Operation Nightwatch Southeast Hospitality Center

8800 SE 80th Avenue, Portland 97206

Hours: Friday 7pm-9pm, Saturday 5pm-8pm

Right 2 Dream Too

999 N Thunderbird Way, Portland 97227

Hours: Line up at 5pm (DO NOT line up before 5pm), Sign up at 5pm, Check in at 9pm

Resource Center at Bud Clark Commons

650 NW Irving Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-280-4700 for more information

Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-4pm, Saturday/Sunday/holidays 8:15am-4pm

SAFES Day Center

30 SW 2nd Avenue, Portland, 97204

Hours: 7 days per week 10:15am-1:15pm

Serves: Female-identified individuals age 18 and older. Must be unaccompanied (cannot accommodate children).

Saint Andre Bessette Catholic Church

601 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-0746 for more information

Hours: Hospitality Center: Tuesday-Thursday 9:30am-11:30am (no entry after 11am), Friday 7pm-8:30pm

Rose Haven

627 NW 18th Avenue, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-248-6364 for more information

Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-noon

Serves: Single women and women with children

Outside In

1132 SW 13th Avenue, Portland 97205

Intake: Walk in or call 503-432-3986 for more information

Hours: Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday 1pm-6pm

Serves: Ages 18-24 experiencing homelessness

New Avenues for Youth (NAFY)

314 SW 9th Avenue, Portland 97205

Intake: Call the Access Center at 503-432-3986 to be screened

Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Saturday 1pm-6pm

Serves: Youth ages 15-24

P:EAR

338 NW 6th Avenue, Portland 97205

Intake: Walk in or call 503-228-6677 for more information

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 8:30am-2pm

Serves: Youth ages 15-24 who are homeless or in transition

St Henry Catholic Church

346 NW 1st Street, Gresham 97030

Hours: Thursday 1:30pm-5pm

Year-round shelters

Portland Rescue Mission

111 W Burnside Street, Portland 97209

Intake: Walk in or call 503-906-7690 for information. Additional beds available for winter shelter.

Hours: Check-in: 7 days per week 8am-2pm for lottery, 7pm for bed, 7:30pm for mat

CityTeam International

526 SE Grand Avenue, Portland 97214

Intake: Walk in to sign up 5:45pm, must be checked in by 6:30pm. $5 nightly fee waived during severe weather.

Hours: 7 days per week 5:45pm-7am

Wy’East Shelter

1415 SE 122nd Avenue, Portland 97233

Intake: Visit website to fill out an online referral form. Shelter intake times will vary as the shelter often maintains a waitlist. Once a space is reserved, the guest may continue to use the space until they no longer need it.

Hours: Shelter services: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week, but check-in changes based on intake appointment time

Referrals accepted Monday-Friday: 11am-4pm

Laurelwood Center

6130 SE Foster Road, Portland OR 97206

Intake: Intake is done through the TPI Resource Center. If guests arrive at the shelter location without going through the reservation lottery intake, they will be turned away. Once a space is reserved, it is saved until the guest does not return.

Hours: TPI Resource Center walk in: 650 NW Irving Street, Portland, 7 Days per week 8am-4pm

TPI Resource Center phone: Monday-Friday 8am-4pm, 503-280-4700

Shelter: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week

Gresham Women’s Shelter

Intake: Call 2-1-1 to be added to a callback list when the list is open

Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week

Willamette Center

5120 SE Milwaukie Avenue, Portland 97202

Intake: Intake is done through the TPI Resource Center. If guests arrive at the shelter location without going through the reservation lottery intake, they will be turned away. Once a space is reserved, it is saved until the guest does not return.

Hours: TPI Resource Center walk in: 650 NW Irving Street, Portland, 7 Days per week 8am-4pm

TPI Resource Center phone: Monday-Friday 8am-4pm, 503-280-4700

Shelter: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week

Walnut Park Shelter

5329 NE Martin Luther King Junior, Portland OR 97211

Intake: Intake is done through the TPI Resource Center. If guests arrive at the shelter location without going through the reservation lottery intake, they will be turned away. Once a space is reserved, it is saved until the guest does not return.

Hours: TPI Resource Center walk in: 650 NW Irving Street, Portland, 7 Days per week 8am-4pm

TPI Resource Center phone: Monday-Friday 8am-4pm, 503-280-4700

Shelter: Overnight only until November 1st, then 24 hours per day / 7 days per week

River District Navigation Center

1111 NW Naito Parkway, Portland OR 97209

Intake: Intake is done through the TPI Resource Center. If guests arrive at the shelter location without going through the reservation lottery intake, they will be turned away. Once a space is reserved, it is saved until the guest does not return.

Hours: TPI Resource Center walk in: 650 NW Irving Street, Portland, 7 Days per week 8am-4pm

TPI Resource Center phone: Monday-Friday 8am-4pm, 503-280-4700

Shelter: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week

Creating Conscious Communities with People Outside (C(3)PO) Outdoor COVID-19 Shelter

Intake: By reservation only. Walk in to one of the three locations listed below to sign up. Agencies will reach out as shelter space is available. Once a guest has a space reserved it is theirs until no longer needed. One site prioritizes people who identify as LGBTQ+, while a second site prioritizes people from communities of color.

-BIPOC Affinity Village: 84 NE Weidler Street

-Queer Affinity Village: 42 SE Water Avenue

-Blended Village: NW 6th and Glisan

Hours: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week

Bybee Lakes Hope Center Shelter

Intake: Call 971-333-5070 for intake

Hours: Intake: 7 days per week 8am-8pm

Multnomah County Family Shelters

Intake: Call 2-1-1 to be screened and added to the waitlist

Hours: Waitlist/Intake Line: 7 days per week 9am-5pm. Shelter: 24 hours per day / 7 days per week

Porch Light Youth Shelter

1635 SW Alder Street, Portland 97205

Intake: Walk in or call Janus Youth Access Center at 503-432-3986

Hours: 7 days per week 8:45pm-8:45am for emergency shelter access

Clackamas County

There are a number of overnight and daytime-only warming shelters across Clackamas County.

Overnight Shelters

Clackamas Service Center

8800 SE 80th Avenue, Portland 97206

Intake: Walk in or call 503-771-7914, or click here for opening status.

Hours: 7pm to 7am on nights when the weather is predicted to be 33 degrees or lower (including wind chill)

The Father’s Heart Street Ministry

603 12th Street, Oregon City 97045

Intake: Walk in or call 503-722-9780 to check for availability, or click here for opening status.

Hours: 6pm to 7am on nights when the weather is predicted to be 33 degrees or lower (including wind chill). Decisions to open are made by noon. Line-up starts at 5:45 p.m. and service is on a first-come, first-served basis. Hot drinks, food and sleeping mats are provided.

Molalla Warming Center

209 Kennel Avenue, Molalla 97038

Intake: Walk in for local Molalla area residents only amid COVID-19 pandemic. Click here for opening status

Hours: 6pm-8am on nights when the weather is predicted to be 33 degrees or lower (including wind chill). Guests must check in by 10pm.

Oak Grove United Methodist Church

14700 SE Rupert Drive, Oak Grove 97267

Intake: Walk in. Click here to check opening status.

Hours: 7pm-7am on nights when the weather is predicted to be 33 degrees or lower (including wind chill)

St. Paul’s United Methodist

11631 SE Linwood Ave, Milwaukie 97222

Intake: Walk in, but click here to check opening status

Hours: 7pm-7am on nights when the weather is predicted to be 33 degrees or lower (including wind chill)

Zoar Lutheran Church

190 SW 3rd Avenue, Canby 97013

Intake: Walk in, but click here to check opening status

Hours: 7pm-7am on nights when the weather is predicted to be 33 degrees or lower (including wind chill)

Daytime-only warming shelters

Canby Adult Center

1250 South Ivy Street, Canby 97013

Intake: Walk in or call 503-266-2970.

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-4:30pm

Canby: Denny’s Restaurant

1369 SE 1st Avenue, Canby 97013

Intake: Walk in or call 503-263-3193.

Hours: Monday-Sunday prior to 10pm

Serves: Available for those needing to warm up for an hour or two. No obligation to buy.

Gladstone Senior Center

503-655-7701

1050 Portland Ave, Gladstone 97027

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm. Lunch served Tuesday-Thursday.

Serves: Individuals of all ages and families. ADA accessible. Suggested donation of $3 for 60 and older, and $4 for everyone else.

Hood View Church

26775 SE Kelso Rd, Boring 97009

Intake: Call 503-663-5611 or 503-314-3773 to confirm opening.

Hours: Open 8am-5pm on days when temperatures reach 32 degrees or colder.

Hoodland Public Library

24525 East Welches Road, Welches 97067

Hours: Monday/Tuesday/Thursday/Friday noon to 6pm, Wednesday noon to 7pm, Saturday noon to 5pm.

Lake Oswego Adult Community Center

505 G Avenue, Lake Oswego 97034

Hours: Monday-Thursday 8am-7:30pm, Friday 8am-4:30pm

Lake Oswego Public Library

706 4th Street, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 1pm-6pm

Milwaukie Center

5440 SE Kellogg Creek Drive, Milwaukie 97222

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm

Molalla Adult Community Center

315 Kennel Street, Molalla 97038

Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm

Pioneer Community Center

615 5th Street, Oregon City 97045

Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm

Sandy Public Library

38980 Proctor Boulevard, Sandy 97055

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 1pm to 5pm

Sandy Senior Center

38348 Pioneer Boulevard, Sandy 97055

Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm. Lunch served at noon Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50.

Wilsonville Community Center

7965 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville 97070

Hours: Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

Wilsonville Public Library

8200 SW Wilsonville Road, Wilsonville 97070

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10am- 8pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 1pm-6pm. The library may extend hours in extreme cold. Call 503-682-2744 or check the library’s website at www.wilsonvillelibrary.org for updated open hours.

Washington County

Community Connect

Intake: Call 503-640-3263 to enroll in the shelter program. Visit website for more information.

Hours: Registration begins November 10, 2021. Open November 15, 2021-March 15, 2022. Shelter hours vary by site.

Editor’s note, two shelters will be open on starting Sunday, Dec. 26 in Washington County:

Salvation Army Building Severe Weather Shelter

1440 SE 21st Avenue, Hillsboro OR 97123

Intake: Walk in. Transportation available if needed, call 971-297-7877

Hours: Sunday, December 26, 2021, Open 24 hours per day / 7 days per week for the duration of the extreme cold weather event.

Just Compassion Beaverton Severe Weather Shelter

12350 SW 5th Street, Beaverton OR 97005

Intake: Walk in. Transportation available if needed, call 971-297-7877

Hours: Sunday, December 26, 2021, Open 24 hours per day / 7 days per week for the duration of the extreme cold weather event.

Clark County

St. Andrew Lutheran Church

5607 NE Gher Road, Vancouver, WA 98662

Intake: Call 360-695-9677 (Housing Solutions Center hotline) for information on availability of beds.

Hours: Shelter: Open November 1, 2021-March 31, 2022, 7 days per week 6pm-7am.

Intake Line: Monday-Friday 9am-8:30pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8:30pm.

Serves: Families and couples experiencing homelessness

St. Paul Lutheran Church

1306 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98660

Intake: Call 360-695-9677 (Housing Solutions Center hotline) for information on availability of beds.

Hours: Open November 1, 2021-March 31, 2022, 7 days per week 6pm-7am.

Intake Line: Monday-Friday 9am-8:30pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8:30pm.

Serves: Single men age 18 and older

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

12513 SE Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98684

Intake: Call 360-695-9677 (Housing Solutions Center hotline) for information on availability of beds.

Hours: Shelter: Open November 15, 2021 to March 16, 2022, Sunday-Tuesday 6pm-8am. Check-in: 6pm-9pm. Intake Line: Monday-Friday 9am-8:30pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8:30pm.

Serves: Families (including single males with children) and women experiencing homelessness

Immanuel Lutheran Church

8310 Macarthur Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98664

Intake: Call 360-695-9677 (Housing Solutions Center hotline) for availability of beds.

Hours: Open November 15, 2021-March 16, 2022, Wednesday-Friday 6pm-8am. Check-in: 6pm-9pm.

Intake Line: Monday-Friday 9am-8:30pm, Saturday/Sunday/Holidays 11am-8:30pm.

Serves: Families (including single males with children) and women experiencing homelessness

Living Hope Church

2711 NE Andresen Road, Vancouver, WA 98661

Intake: Walk in

Hours: 7pm-7am when severe weather is called in the event of snow and/or when temperatures reach 32 degrees or below. Walk-ins welcome all night.

Serves: Adults age 18 and older. No pets, but service animals allowed