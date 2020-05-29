‘Little Boy Lost’ documentary looks at Kyron Horman case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A documentary on the Kyron Horman case debuts on the Investigation Discovery channel Friday, less than a week from the 10th anniversary of his disappearance from a Northwest Portland school.

KOIN 6 News investigative reporter Dan Tilkin, who covered the case from the beginning and was the first reporter to confront Kyron’s stepmother Terri Horman, is featured in the documentary. Her own lawyer named her as a suspect in the case.

Terri is the last known person to have seen Kyron at Skyline School.

The Investigation Discovery documentary, “Little Boy Lost,” takes viewers back to the first time the public saw Kyron’s mother, Desiree Young, and Terri Horman together shortly after the June 4, 2010 disappearance.

A press conference was held at that time.

“I am just about ready to become a puddle and scream at the same time because of the situation and what’s going on,” Desiree Young said then. “When she leaned on me I thought, oh dear, my strength is being tested right now because this is just horrible.”

The documentary takes viewers through Desiree Young’s decade of not knowing and evidence against Terri Horman, who has denied any involvement.

‘Boy Missing: The Search for Kyron Horman’ released

Investigators uncovered private emails Terri sent to a friend shortly before Kyron disappeared. The documentary notes the information was not made public but was shared with Desiree and her husband, Tony Young.

“You can see in her own mind, her disdain for Kyron, her resentment wanting him out of the house,” Tony Young says in the documentary. “When you fit that in to everything else we knew, that is huge.”

An age progression image of Kyron Horman released in 2017

Also in the documentary, Desiree said, “You see how she puts in writing how she hates Kyron and wishing he would just die.”

If Kyron is alive, he is now 17.

“I would have never, ever thought we would be here 10 years later,” Desiree told Dan Tilkin.

“Everytime I sit down and watch a show, new footage, old footage, every single time, I say to Tony every year, ‘Is this ever going to get easier?'” she said. “And it doesn’t.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to Terri Horman’s lawyer, who said they would not be granting any interviews.