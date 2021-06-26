Live blog: Heat delays, cancellations, closures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures in the Portland metro — and most of Oregon — will reach life-threatening record high levels for the next few days.

Below is a running list of cancellations, adjusted operating hours and other ways businesses and organizations are preparing for the expected heatwave hitting the area this weekend, and check back for the latest updates:

Saturday — Timbers game pushed back

Due to the excessive heat forecast for the Portland area, the Timbers game against Minnesota United FC has been pushed to an 8:30pm kick off.

Saturday — PGE Peak Time Rebates

PGE is having a “Peak Time Event” from 5-8 p.m., a chance to get rebates on your bill as you conserve energy. No cost to join. Details from PGE

Friday — OHA suspends capacity limits

Capacity limits at swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls in Oregon have been suspended. The Oregon Health Authority said it made the decision “in response to forecasts of dangerous historic temperatures… to help Oregonians stay cool this weekend.”

The change is effective immediately and follows the suspension of capacity limits at cooling centers and on public transit.

Friday — TriMet issues alert

Beginning Saturday, June 26 thru Monday, June 28, all MAX Lines/WES Commuter Rail may be delayed when temperatures are over 90. For temperatures over 105, WES Commuter Rail will be served by shuttle buses. Please plan ahead if traveling during this heatwave.

Friday — Oregon State Parks offers safety reminders for hot weather ahead

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is reminding everyone to be safe, be prepared, stay hydrated and follow campfire restrictions as we hit record-high temperatures.

“Plan to arrive early, and pass by if the parking lot is full,” said OPRD spokesperson Chris Havel. “Have a plan B in case the destination you chose is at capacity.”

Friday — Oregon Zoo keeping animals cool through heatwave

An Oregon Zoo spokesperson tells KOIN 6 News officials are monitoring and may close early at some point during the extreme heat forecasted this weekend; however, that has yet to be determined, and zoo officials will alert ticket holders in advance.