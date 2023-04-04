PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Faith leaders are urging lawmakers to move a gun restriction bill forward in the wake of more deadly shootings in Portland — including a triple homicide on March 25 that killed two high school students.

During a press conference hosted by Lift Every Voice in Salem on Tuesday, faith leaders from several denominations voiced support for Senate Bill 348, which they say will save lives.

Speakers discussed the pain of families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. The organization also praised SB 348, which, like Measure 114, would require a permit to buy a gun and ban magazines holding over 10 rounds of ammunition.

Last fall, Oregon voters approved gun safety Measure 114, which is on hold amid legal challenges in state and federal court.

The bill makes some changes to Measure 114 including raising the minimum age for purchasing a gun from 18 to 21. It would also more than double the cost of a permit to $150 and law enforcement would have two months to approve or deny a permit compared to one month.

Under the bill, applicants would have to complete a safety course before applying for a permit and have a completed background check before buying a gun.

Opponents of the bill say it’s an attack on lawful gun owners and that criminals would still get guns illegally. They also argue if the bill is passed, it would be faced with court challenges as well.