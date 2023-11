PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local group of women are taking on the world’s toughest row: 2800 miles across the Pacific Ocean next summer and they’re doing it for a good cause.

They are “HERicane Rowing”, and they’ve been training for quite some time for their upcoming journey.

The team, Sierra Myers, Kelsey Pfendler, Jen Hofer and Kristen Hofer joined AM Extra to talk about the challenge.

Watch the full video in the player above.